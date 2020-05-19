Gov. Tom Wolf (D) advised Pennsylvanians against visiting the beach over Memorial Day weekend, warning, “you’re putting yourself at risk.”

Wolf, who has faced a slew of criticism from frustrated residents over his slow-paced reopening efforts and refusal to lift the lockdown order on several counties, said during a Monday press conference that he would not engage in the outdoor activity, citing people who “aren’t wearing masks.”

“I wouldn’t go to the beach. There are people there who aren’t wearing masks and you’re putting yourself at risk,” he stated.

“I wouldn’t do that, I haven’t done that, and I’m not sure why the governors of Maryland and New Jersey have opened their beaches, but they have,” he added.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced last week that he is allowing Jersey Shore beaches to open in time for Memorial Day weekend, with certain restrictions including social distancing and the prohibition contact sports and “organized events.”

Similarly, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has reopened state beaches with restrictions.

Outdoor recreation is considered one of the safest activities in the era of the Chinese coronavirus, as many states move to reopen state parks, beaches, and other public places in the first phases of their reopening plans.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley on Monday also warned against flocking to the beach.

“Don’t go to the beach. We’re not recommending people go to the beach this weekend,” he stated. “It is true that being outdoors is probably less risk than being close to people indoors, but if you go into crowds anywhere, there’s risks.”