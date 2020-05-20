New York City’s oldest gun store, the John Jovino Gun Shop, is closing down after its owner admitted he can no longer pay rent without customers.

NY1 reports store owner Charles Hu saying he hoped to stay open one more year, so he could retire at age 75, but it was simply not feasible financially.

Jeremiah’s Vanishing New York spoke to Hu about his store’s closure. He noted problems paying rent, the coronavirus “shutting down business,” and the crippling degree of regulations that had to be met in order to operate the business.

News Break reports that the John Jovino Gun Shop is located on Grand Street in Little Italy. It opened “in 1911 in the shadow of the former police headquarters on Centre Street.”

