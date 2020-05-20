Gyms in Ohio can now reopen without fear of retaliation from the state thanks to an Ohio judge, who said that the state’s Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, has acted “in an impermissibly arbitrary, unreasonable, and oppressive manner.”

Lake County Court of Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci ruled in favor of gyms and health centers battling Acton’s orders, effectively barring health officials from retaliating against facilities that choose to reopen.

The Ohio Department of Health, Lucci concluded, violated the rights of citizens by “criminalizing lawful businesses, and imposing strict liability for violations, including severe criminal, civil, and equitable penalties.”

“The director has no statutory authority to close all businesses, including the plaintiffs’ gyms, for more than two months,” Lucci determined. “She has acted in an impermissibly arbitrary, unreasonable, and oppressive manner without any reasonable safeguards.”

Cleveland 19 reported:

The ruling states that Dr. Acton, the Lake County General Health District, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and the Ohio Attorney General are “enjoined,” or prohibited from imposing any penalties for non-compliance of the Department of Health director’s order, given that they operate in compliance with safety regulations.