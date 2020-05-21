The city councils in Staunton and Waynesboro, Virginia, flipped from Democrat to Republican on Tuesday, as voters rejected Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) gun control agenda.

Bearing Arms reported: “With little fanfare and almost no national attention, Virginians headed to the polls in local elections on Tuesday, and there was a stunning upset in one city that’s been dominated by Democrats in recent elections. Control of the Staunton City Council flipped from blue to red after a surge in turnout among Republican voters.”

The Augusta Free Press reported the flip “from blue to red” was due to Northam’s gun control efforts. They noted:

The tailwind for the Rs, dating back to the winter, was the tumult locally over gun-control legislation being advanced in the General Assembly by Democrats, who had run on gun control as a key issue in the 2019 legislative races that gave them control of the House of Delegates for the first time in more than two decades.

The city council of Waynesboro, Virginia, flipped from Democrats to Republicans on Tuesday as well. The reasons for that are the same as those witnessed in Staunton.

The pushback against gun control birthed “conservatives a working majority” in the Waynesboro city council after Tuesday night.

