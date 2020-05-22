Black Conservatives: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment ‘Racist and Dehumanizing’

Black conservative pundits unleashed disgust on Joe Biden (D) Friday after he stated that black Americans “ain’t black” if they are still considering supporting President Trump, describing his remarks as “racist and dehumanizing.”

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden, the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, said during an interview with Breakfast Club cohost Charlamagne tha God.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community,” Charlamagne responded:

Several right-wing pundits reacted on social media, slamming Biden.

“WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK,” conservative firebrand and BLEXIT pioneer Candace Owens said.

“Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years,” she added:

WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/2ObfeXJTFz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

REMINDER BLACK PEOPLE: If you don’t do the bidding for wealthy white Democrats “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Just IMAGINE the media reaction if @realDonaldTrump said this to a black person that asked questions about his policies? Or if Trump said “ain’t” when speaking to black people? pic.twitter.com/ipKNPUVhC9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

“Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you have to vote Democrat and it doesen’t mean you are obligated to vote for Jim Crow Joe,” social media stars Diamond and Silk said. “#SayNoToJimCrowJoe”:

Just because you're black doesn't mean you have to vote Democrat and it dosen't mean you are obligated to vote for Jim Crow Joe#SayNoToJimCrowJoe Retweet if you agree! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 22, 2020

Don't know what the entire zuck is wrong with Jim Crow Joe but what he said echoed the sentiments of racism! #SayNoToJimCrowJoe Retweet if you think this sounds racist! https://t.co/IOh00EkReq — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 22, 2020

“I’ve never heard anything more racist than @JoeBiden discrediting my blackness because I refuse to allow the color of my skin to dictate my politics,” teen conservative and social media star CJ Pearson added. “I’m disgusted”:

I’ve never heard anything more racist than @JoeBiden discrediting my blackness because I refuse to allow the color of my skin to dictate my politics. I’m disgusted. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 22, 2020

“.@JoeBiden thinks he’s the master of a plantation that doesn’t exist anymore,” he added in another tweet:

.@JoeBiden thinks he’s the master of a plantation that doesn’t exist anymore. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 22, 2020

“I’m black but not the kind of black person plantation @JoeBiden can control, Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell said, using similar terminology as Pearson:

I’m black but not the kind of black person plantation @JoeBiden can control. #ImBlack — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) May 22, 2020

The Trump campaign’s Black Voices for Trump also released a statement from Katrina Pierson, who described Biden’s remarks as “racist and dehumanizing”:

White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice. It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes:

“I’ve been Black for over 30 years. I was Black when I served my country in Iraq as an Army soldier. And I’ll be Black when I vote for @realDonaldTrump in November. Shame on you #JoeBiden,” Turning Point USA contributor Rob Smith responded:

I’ve been Black for over 30 years. I was Black when I served my country in Iraq as an Army soldier. And I’ll be Black when I vote for @realDonaldTrump in November. Shame on you #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/P1OXQJ94Lt — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) May 22, 2020

Radio host Wayne Dupree also weighed in, noting that Biden “screwed up,” but he questioned the surprise at his words.

“Dems dismiss blacks who don’t vote Democrat, this is nothing new so why the shock,” he asked.

“Now watch today’s so-called thought leaders try to add stepping stones to their social media careers off the identity politics idiot mistake he made,” he predicted:

Biden screwed up but we all knew Dems dismiss blacks who don’t vote Democrat, this is nothing new so why the shock 😂 Now watch today’s so-called thought leaders try to add stepping stones to their social media careers off the identity politics idiot mistake he made. 😡 — ✭ Wayne Dupree 😷 (@WayneDupreeShow) May 22, 2020

Let me also straighten something out. Dems aren’t afraid of Black conservatives, so that talking point that has been used over & over again is spent Dems are afraid of “the truth.” And that doesn’t come in any color. Stop fooling yourselves & become a weapon for Conservativism — ✭ Wayne Dupree 😷 (@WayneDupreeShow) May 22, 2020

“Once again, a ‘White #Liberal’ trying to define ‘Black’— @realDonaldTrump has done more for Blacks in 3 years than Biden has accomplished for Blacks during his entire life,” political commentator John Burnett added:

Once again, a ‘White #Liberal’ trying to define ‘Black’— @realDonaldTrump has done more for Blacks in 3 years than Biden has accomplished for Blacks during his entire life. #KAG 🇺🇸 #Trump https://t.co/nYyG9dCPWb — John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) May 22, 2020

“‘Insulting, demeaning, racist’: Biden steps in it bigtime when he says ‘you ain’t black’ if you consider vot[ing] for Trump,” James Golden, more commonly known as “Bo Snerdley,” Rush Limbaugh’s friend, producer, and call screener, assessed:

‘Insulting, demeaning, racist’: Biden steps in it bigtime when he says ‘you ain’t black’ if you consider vote for Trump https://t.co/5Og8tFV8E7 — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) May 22, 2020

Burgess Owens, a former Oakland Raiders Super Bowl champion and Republican candidate for Utah’s Fourth Congressional District, wondered what the widespread reaction would be had Trump issued similar remarks.

“If @realDonaldTrump said this there would be riots in the street,” he said. “I held picket signs and protested segregation, while Joe Biden fought for it. I will proudly support Trump, let’s see him tell me to my face I’m not black”:

If @realDonaldTrump said this there would be riots in the street. I held picket signs and protested segregation, while Joe Biden fought for it. I will proudly support Trump, let's see him tell me to my face I'm not black. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) May 22, 2020

“If You Have A Problem Figuring Out Whether You're For Me Or Trump, Then You Ain't Black" Joe Biden in 2020 This type of bigoted is so low it needs to stay quarantined in a basement like @JoeBiden! #BlackVoicesforTrump #BeBest pic.twitter.com/jHwTkPzbg9 — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) May 22, 2020