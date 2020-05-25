The popular Theodore Roosevelt Park located on an island in the Potomac River in Washington, DC, is not accessible by car because the parking lot is closed, but walking trails are still open, according to local radio station WTOP.

An article listing outdoor venues where people can get out of the house and stay safe included Theodore Roosevelt Park, which is also a popular spot for watching planes take off and land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport..

“Over on Theodore Roosevelt Island, get a good workout in and then take a stroll along one of the three walking trails,” WTOP reported.

The National Park Service’s web page on Theodore Roosevelt Park has a coronavirus banner:

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, we are increasing access and services in a phased approach across all units of the National Park System. Before visiting a park, please check the park website to determine its operating status. Updates about the overall NPS response to COVID-19, including safety information, are posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Two bullets points on the website homepage state:

• In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and encourage social distancing, the parking lot at Theodore Roosevelt Island is closed. • Public restrooms are currently unavailable on Theodore Roosevelt Island, so please plan your visit accordingly.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that the nation’s capital will start Stage 1 reopening on Friday, May 29.

The park authorities could not be reached to ask about the parking lot decision due to the national holiday.

