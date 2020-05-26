Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) after the Democrat Party censured Whitsett over praising President Trump.

The 13th Congressional District Democrat Party committee passed a resolution in April reprimanding Whitsett for being critical of Whitmer and appearing alongside Trump at the White House.

The suit accuses Whitmer and the Democrats of “violations of free speech and defamation,” MLive reported.

Whitsett visited the White House earlier this month to thank Trump.

“Thank you for everything that you have done,” Whitsett told Trump.

“I didn’t know that saying thank you had a political line,” she said. “I thought just saying thank you meant thank you.”

According to the suit, Whitmer texted Whitsett after the White House meeting and said, “You’re entitled to your opinion, I’m just disappointed you’d take your theories public without seeking to get answers first. Take care.”

The resolution read in part, according to Gongwer:

State Representative Karen Whitsett has repeatedly and publicly praised the president’s delayed and misguided COVID-19 response efforts in contradiction with the scientifically based and action-oriented response from Michigan’s duly election Democratic leadership … endangering the health, safety and welfare of her constituents, the city of Detroit, and the state of Michigan.

Whitsett alleged the resolution was brought up at Whitmer’s “prompting,” according to MLive.

“Folks in the 13th were complaining about why is she attacking, why can’t she just sit down, she’s always acting like a fool up their in Lansing,” 13th District Democrat Party Chairman Jonathan Kinloch told Breitbart News in April.

MLive reported:

The suit accuses Whitmer of being aware of a conspiracy to publicly shame, defame and humiliate Whitsett. Whitmer did not try to stop the scheme and actually prompted it, making her liable for damages, the lawsuit claims. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money for damages, reimbursement for all court fees, lawyers fees and other costs related to the case and any further relief the court deems appropriate.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) represents the 13th District in Congress.

