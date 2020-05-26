Ohio School Bus Drivers Pay Tribute to Graduating Seniors

With Loveland City Schools in Ohio closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, bus drivers bid farewell to the class of 2020 in their own way.

“We’re the first face they see in the morning and the last one they see before they head home,” 23-year bus driver and district courier Lisa Moorhead told Good Morning America on Monday. “We share hugs, they tell us stories and make us laugh,” she added. “We share a lot with these kids — probably more than people realize.”

And the dedicated workers were not going to let even a global pandemic stop them from saying farewell to the newest generation of graduates. They lined up 22 buses across the empty school parking lot in tribute to the 392 members of the graduating class, while art and photography teacher Jim Barrett used a drone to record footage. The video was posted to the school district’s official Facebook page.

“Some of us have been around long enough to transport these kids since kindergarten and some of us have only been working with the district for a few years, but the one thing we all have in common is the love for our students,” driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman said. “This is a huge accomplishment and anyway we can show them some love, we will do it. So here’s to the class of 2020. Your bus drivers are proud of all of you.”