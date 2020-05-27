Joe Biden Again Misstates Amount of Recovery Act Funds He Claims He Oversaw

Joe Biden Can't Remember
Twitter/@TrumpWarRoom
Kyle Olson

For the second time in two weeks, Joe Biden couldn’t remember how much he doled out during the Obama-era Recovery Act and fell well short of the actual figure.

“Eight hundred and— I don’t know, excuse me— it was 80— almost, uh, $89 billion— I guess it came to 84 at the end, 84 billion,” Biden told Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

Last week, he misstated the amount of dollars he doled out during the Obama-era Recovery Act by about $720 billion.

“I had the job of getting out $84 billion in 18 months in the Recovery Act,” he said.

In reality, it was $800 billion.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.