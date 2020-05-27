For the second time in two weeks, Joe Biden couldn’t remember how much he doled out during the Obama-era Recovery Act and fell well short of the actual figure.

WATCH: Joe Biden can't remember how much the 2009 stimulus package cost: "800 and — I don't know, excuse me — it was 80 — almost, uh, 89 billion dollars — I guess it came to 84 at the end, 84 billion." pic.twitter.com/C4CMmqBV1U — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020

“Eight hundred and— I don’t know, excuse me— it was 80— almost, uh, $89 billion— I guess it came to 84 at the end, 84 billion,” Biden told Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.



Last week, he misstated the amount of dollars he doled out during the Obama-era Recovery Act by about $720 billion.

Joe Biden can't remember the size of the 2009 stimulus bill he claims he spent every day running. He says it was $84 billion dollars, but it was ten times that! pic.twitter.com/O8Ml6o67Hl — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 20, 2020

“I had the job of getting out $84 billion in 18 months in the Recovery Act,” he said.

In reality, it was $800 billion.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.