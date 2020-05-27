Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue in Minnesota

Protests are continuing in Minnesota on Wednesday evening a day after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd after Floyd was seen on video saying he could not breathe with the officer’s knee on his neck.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is one of the frontrunners to be Joe Biden’s running mate, said at today’s LULAC town hall event: “By all counts, this was a public execution.”

9:45 PM: Minnesota:

Police deployed more chemical irritant, stun grenades and deterrent rounds from the roof. Protesters scattered but quickly regrouped. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/VE0h02pL0x — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 28, 2020

Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits being looted. pic.twitter.com/tRaSN4lVrH — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

9:40 PM:

Black man with no gun ends up dead. White protestors go into state houses with long guns & AK-47s & aren’t even arrested. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) May 28, 2020

.@JoyAnnReid: "White men, who can get armed up and walk into a state capitol…that's okay. And the police are benign– they don't even act afraid. But let black people show up and protest the death of an innocent black man and suddenly…we got to go full force." pic.twitter.com/JCeXOFFtDY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 28, 2020

really, for carlson and his ilk, it’s that liberty for whites *means* obedience for blacks (and other nonwhites) — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 28, 2020

.@chrislhayes on wildly uneven reactions to protests against death of George Floyd vs. armed militia lockdown protests: “Another example of how this pandemic has been a kind of blacklight, exposing all the inequalities in American life.” pic.twitter.com/tNBSehZ3Da — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 28, 2020

9:31 PM: LOS ANGELES: Rioters smash police car window:

Protesters are blocking the 101 freeway in Downtown Los Angeles and just smashed a police car window. pic.twitter.com/1q15WcXdXh — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 28, 2020

#LIVE Protesters surround LAPD car, smash window; person left injured on roadway https://t.co/jpq5MZEOZd — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 28, 2020

#LIVE 101 freeway being shut down near DTLA as hundreds of protesters gather https://t.co/jpq5MZEOZd — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 28, 2020

9:18 PM:

“Floyd is dead for the same reason Kaepernick remains blackballed from the NFL: Many who hold power in America refuse to acknowledge that those with brown and black skin are treated differently. Seen as ‘less than.’ “ PLEASE READ https://t.co/p2Cwzjl2Lu — NESSA (@nessnitty) May 27, 2020

9:09 PM:

After staying peaceful for hours, protestors have started vandalizing 3rd Precinct. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/CdySTM5Sp4 — christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 27, 2020

Look like police are moving back into the precinct. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/JvIOmuCf5V — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 28, 2020

.@MinneapolisPD use tear gas to break up the crowd at E Lake St. & Minnehaha in front of the 3rd Precinct. This protest has been going strong for over 4 hours. #GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/nrTaH9jLw3 — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 27, 2020

The situation has escalated at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/eGItsxGLGp — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 27, 2020

9:06 PM: AP on George Floyd:

Before he died after being pinned for minutes beneath a Minneapolis police officer's knee, George Floyd was suffering the same fate as millions of Americans during the pandemic: out of work and looking for a job.https://t.co/9rhPGK0oLZ — The Associated Press (@AP) May 28, 2020

9:05 PM:

Tyrone Carter, former Minnesota Viking and Super Bowl champ heading to the front lines of the protest. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/KIGqgBVT90 — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 28, 2020

are you kidding me? helicopters and snipers for a protest? where was the energy when the white people went to the governors house with guns demanding to open up HAIR shops Minnesota? what reason should there be armed men on roofs #icantbreathe #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/oV1mxdTLyV — rida⁷ (@outrorida) May 27, 2020

These white people that are protesting on the street in Minneapolis much also demand change in law-enforcement. pic.twitter.com/dTqwnHYctA — Black diaspora Voice. (@BlackdiasporaV1) May 28, 2020

9 PM: Looting at Target:

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is getting cleaned out pic.twitter.com/0OGSHY132k — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Stealing TV’s and groceries, clothes pic.twitter.com/pxkBl9UO7L — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

RAW VIDEO: Dozens of people loot the Target store near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building in the midst of the #GeorgeFloyd protest. (WARNING: Contains strong language). The other protest at the scene of Floyd's death remains peaceful. Read More: https://t.co/W5GdKvLI7g pic.twitter.com/9Pjt6oWLzI — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 28, 2020

Viola Davis mourns #GeorgeFloyd: "This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence" https://t.co/5ZuwdBztcC pic.twitter.com/LS9oG95Udh — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2020

At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

University of Minnesota just broke a bunch of ties with the Minneapolis Police Department pic.twitter.com/PBEkl9FErZ — Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 27, 2020

BREAKING: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls for officer seen in video with his knee on George Floyd's neck to be charged. Floyd died shortly after the incident. "If you had done it, or I had done it, we would behind bars right now." https://t.co/C7llqjXlBU pic.twitter.com/QyisDvqKRf — ABC News (@ABC) May 27, 2020