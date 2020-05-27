Sen. Joni Ernt’s (R-IA) campaign released a video on Wednesday exposing Iowa Senate Democrat Theresa Greenfield’s anti-corporate donation hypocrisy.

Greenfield, who is endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), has long pledged to root out the corruption and influence of corporations and special interests. The Iowa Democrat promised in 2019 not to take any corporate PAC donations.

The Ernst campaign video details many of Greenfield’s primary opponents attacking the DSCC-backed candidate for taking corporate PAC donations during a recent Iowa Senate Democrat primary debate.

In rebuttal to many of her primary opponents’ attacks, she said, “They only donate to influence our elected officials.”

Kimberly Graham, another Iowa Senate Democrat candidate, said that Greenfield received “$153,000 from corporate lobbyists.”

“I can’t control what dark money groups do. I have nothing to say about it,” Greenfield said in the video.

“Theresa Greenfield’s blatant hypocrisy and dishonesty have been exposed by her fellow Democrats,” Melissa Deatsch, an Ernst campaign spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday. “It’s painfully obvious to Iowans that Greenfield is not only unprepared to lead, but is untruthful. Iowans can’t trust Theresa Greenfield.”

An Open Secrets report in December 2019 revealed the extent to which Democrat leadership PACs, which are funded by corporate donations, fund Greenfield’s Senate campaign.

Open Secrets found that the most generous corporate PACs — Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman — donate to Democrat leadership PACs, and subsequently fund Greenfield’s Senate campaign.

Greenfield claimed on Tuesday that she would fight corporate PAC money in Washington, DC.

“I’m running to ban corporate PAC money and to make Washington work for you,” Greenfield wrote on Tuesday.

.@joniernst hasn’t made anyone squeal. Instead, she voted to give massive tax breaks to Wall Street and Big Pharma at the expense of hardworking Iowans. I’m running to ban corporate PAC money and to make Washington work for you. Watch our new #IASen TV ad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OwzlwoqZ4z — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) May 26, 2020

Matt Whitlock, a senior advisor for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), noted that Iowans “can see through this hypocrisy.”

“Pretending you’re running to ban Corporate PAC money while taking the most Corporate PAC money of any Democrat Senate challenger is just so disingenuous,” Whitlock wrote on Tuesday.