Rioters in Minneapolis breached the city police department’s third precinct and set fires, according to numerous eyewitness accounts and video posted online Thursday evening.

The precinct is getting “run through,” according to the narrator of a livestream posted Thursday evening, which showed buildings in flames and people yelling:

#LIVE: Minneapolis Responds To Police Murder of George Floyd https://t.co/jFhWCOtuLJ — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 29, 2020

It was not clear if rioters had breached the police station within the precinct. A KARE local reporter said the station appeared to be “surrounded by flames.”

This appears to be the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct, surrounded by flames. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/oQHBCROgg4 — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

Local reporter Nick Woltman tweeted that the precinct appeared to be abandoned.

Protesters are now inside the third precinct in Minneapolis, which appears to have been abandoned by the police. Others in the crowd are encouraging them to burn it down. pic.twitter.com/dc23lR8HJw — Nick Woltman (@nickwoltman) May 29, 2020

Townhall’s Julio Rosas tweeted that the police had abandoned the precinct:

🚨🚨🚨: Can't believe what I'm seeing the Minneapolis police has ABANDONED the 3rd precinct's building!! Rioters have stormed in the parking lot and are now damaging the building. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Rosas tweeted video of police officers allegedly abandoning the precinct, with rioters chasing and throwing objects at them:

This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Earlier in the evening, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi reported that the third precinct is where the police officers involved in George Floyd’s death are from. “This has been the center of attention at this point.”

WATCH: @AliVelshi reports from Minneapolis, where protesters have breached the barrier of the police precinct at the center of George Floyd's death. "Somebody got into the police station and that's when the police emerged on the roof. They have now moved to ground level." pic.twitter.com/UiV6JhWOqM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 29, 2020

Protests, rioting, and looting in Minneapolis broke out earlier this week, after a Minneapolis police officer was captured on video kneeling on Floyd, who was facedown on the ground. Floyd, in the video, yelled that he could not breathe.

The officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired, but there are calls for their arrest, and President Trump has requested the Justice Department and the FBI investigate.

