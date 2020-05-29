Michigan United for Liberty is organizing a Michigander’s Marketplace on the capitol lawn on Sunday to “engage in the great American tradition of free enterprise.”

Organizers say the event is open to all small business owners and are inviting them to bring a table and offer their goods and services to “make back some of the money our governor has taken from us,” according to the event flyer, “and have some fun, too!”

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. and Michigan United for Liberty says all are welcome.

The event page said dog groomers, massage therapists, salon services and stylists are “the top requested services as of now.”

Breitbart News is scheduled to livestream the event, which joins a long line of others to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ongoing shutdown of businesses and jobs she has deemed “nonessential.”

Breitbart News talked to 77-year-old barber Karl Manke during the “Operation Haircut” protest at the state capitol last week.

Manke has become a target of Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel after he reopened his shop to maintain his livelihood.

He said the response during the protest and the support for his stand was “overwhelming,” and called himself “a Michigan small town barber that just wants to work.”

“This is an oppressive move on this governor’s part,” Manke said, observing that it “reflects almost a police state.”

“I refuse to stand down on this,” he said.

“I wasn’t this rock star three weeks ago,” Manke told Breitbart News, but Whitmer made him one.

He thanked God for the development.

“I’m still standing up. I still have that courage,” Manke said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.