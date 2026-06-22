Sen. Rick Scott Rallies Senate Republicans to Advance Trump’s Priorities

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called on Senate Republicans to work with President Donald Trump and advance the SAVE America Act, urging lawmakers in a Monday social media post to “hit the ground running” as Congress returns to Washington.

“Let’s hit the ground running this week,” Scott wrote in a message posted on social media. “The Senate needs to come together, have conversations, work with President Trump, and get the SAVE America Act done.”

According to Scott’s proposal, Republicans should focus on preventing another government shutdown and passing the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

“I hope we can continue to have robust conversations as a conference this week as to how we should spend our time between now and the November elections. President Trump is scheduled to be at our Wednesday lunch. I hope everyone will be vocal as to what they think is the best path forward, but here is mine,” Scott wrote in his letter obtained by the Hill.

Scott said Republicans should make clear distinctions between the two parties on government funding and election security as lawmakers prepare for upcoming spending battles and the midterm elections. Scott said he does not expect Democrats to support passage of all 12 annual appropriations bills before the Sept. 30 funding deadline, saying that Republicans should instead pursue a continuing resolution to avert a shutdown.

“We need to make it clear to all Americans that Democrats want to shut down government and don’t care how it impacts federal workers or the economy and Republicans want to fund the government,” he wrote. “We need to make it clear Republicans want election security and Democrats want fraud.”

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as lawmakers continue discussions on spending, government funding, and election-related legislation.