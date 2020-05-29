President Donald Trump on Friday urged Minnesota voters to vote out Democrats, as riots continued in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

“Time for a change,” Trump wrote with the hashtag #2020, sharing a list of Minnesota Democrats from a supporter.

Time for a change! #2020 https://t.co/AECy2GBfys — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Trump commented as protests and riots continued in several major American cities.

“In Democrat cities you can get arrested for opening a business, but not for looting one,” one supporter wrote, in another message retweeted by the president.

The president also retweeted a message from a black supporter vowing to “never again” be a “slave to the Democrats” and a message from a supporter pointing to the attack on a CNN building

“In an ironic twist of fate, CNN HQ is being attacked by the very riots they promoted as noble & just,” the person wrote. “Oops.”