Watch Live: Minnesota Governor Holds Press Conference on George Floyd Riots

Amanda House

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) will hold a press conference Friday morning to address the state’s response to the George Floyd riots that have now entered their third day.

The event is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

On Thursday, Walz called in the National Guard to Minneapolis as fires, looting, and violence spread over the death of George Floyd.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.