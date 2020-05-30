Numerous armed business owners in Minneapolis can be seen on video standing guard to shield their businesses from looters.

Protests turned into full-scale riots as crowds gathered night after night in the city following the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. Businesses and police stations were set ablaze, windows shattered, police cars vandalized, and department stores looted.

Some business owners have responded by banding together, armed with AR-15s, AK-47s, pistols, and other firearms to protect their property.

On August 15, 2014, Breitbart News reported armed men protected St. Louis’ businesses from looters in the aftermath of the shooting death of Michael Brown.

Store owners of Riverfront Tattoo used AR-15s to keep their business from being looted and “men with concealed 9mm handguns and revolvers” gathered to defend Mally’s Supermarket.

