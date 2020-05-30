Watch: Utah Rioters Beat Man Who Confronts Them with Bow and Arrow

Rioters in Salt Lake City, Utah, beat a man, flipped his car, and lit it on fire after he confronted them with a bow and arrow during riots on Saturday evening.

Brandon McCormick, an ex-felon who said he chanted “all lives matter” in Salt Lake City, can be seen on video footage posted online getting beaten up and having his car destroyed after he shot his bow and arrow at rioters.

“My car got totaled … my phone, everything. I lost everything,” McCormick told FOX 13 News.

A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters. pic.twitter.com/UYZFtISb9I — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

McCormick said he arrived at the riot to “back up the law enforcement” and protect them.

“I know some cops are bad. I know some people of all races are bad,” McCormick told local media.

Rioters in Salt Lake City, protesting over the death of George Floyd who died in police custody, flipped a car over earlier in the day.

Rioters flip police car in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/Effvd5eW3x — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2020

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.