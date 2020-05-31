Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said during NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that “nobody really knows” who is behind the protest violence at the riots over George Floyd’s death.

“The truth is, nobody really knows,” Ellison told NBC’s Meet the Press. “What the exact political motivation is is unclear at this point.”

Ellison later faulted Attorney General William Barr, who pointed out “Antifa-like” tactics in the protests and said Barr should stick to investigating instead of “making incendiary comments.”

In fact, it was Ellison who supported Antifa in 2018 when he was a congressman and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

He tweeted a picture of himself holding the book Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook by Mark Bray with the caption: “At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike [sic] fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump.”

White House officials, untainted by radical groups, say that it is clear that far-left groups are instigating these protests and turning them into riots.

But left-wing groups say it is white nationalists who have fanned the flames of these incendiary protests.

“There’s been a lot of videotape taken by demonstrators of people who are very suspicious, who really did start breaking windows,” Ellison said, citing a video of a white man in dark clothing filmed breaking windows at an Auto Zone store.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he would be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.