Video — Portland Mob Beats, Kicks Unconscious Man: ‘Black Lives Matter, F*ggot!’

Journalist Andy Ngô reported Sunday that a mob had knocked a man unconscious, then kicked him as he lay bleeding in the street, after he tried to help another man who had been assaulted after bringing the U.S. flag to a Portland protest.

The violence erupted among a mostly white crowd at a protest against racial injustice following the death last week of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt for several minutes on Floyd’s neck has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

Ngô documented the moment when the mob assaulted the older man carrying the American flag on Saturday:

The caption for Ngô’s YouTube video reads: “On 30 May 2020, a man brought an American flag to the antifa/BLM protest (later riot) in Portland. He is confronted and then sucker-punched by a man wearing a “F— Trump” shirt. The mob rushed in to beat him. He never let go of the flag. Portland Police did not help.”

Notably, one member of the mob carried a Mexican flag.

Ngô then posted a video of the aftermath:

Portland: A man tried to help the man carrying a US flag who was getting beaten on the ground at yesterday’s antifa/BLM riot. They chased him away and kicked him in the face when he was unconscious on the ground: #Antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xqKTYT5tPl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

“Knocked his motherfuckin’ ass out,” one protester taunted. “Black lives matter, faggot,” yelled another.

Ngô himself was viciously assaulted and severely injured by Antifa thugs during a protest in Portland last year.

Another man was beaten in 2018 for carrying a U.S. flag at a Portland protest — though he was among the protesters.

