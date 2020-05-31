Watch: Rioters in Washington, DC, Set Fire to AFL-CIO Union Offices

Rioters on Sunday evening set fire to the offices of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) union.

Rioters set ablaze the AFL-CIO union offices during the fourth night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

BREAKING: DC's AFL-CIO Building On Fire. The International Union Of Police Associations is an affiliate union. Reporting form @ABC7HeatherGraf Live overage on @ABC7News https://t.co/n4hrNhlSGB pic.twitter.com/oXh02Qnsui — Alex Spearman 7️⃣ (@AlexJSpearman) June 1, 2020

Breaking: The AFL-CIO building in Washington, D.C., has been set on fire by rioters. The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the United States. pic.twitter.com/Al1Qr0ACj9 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 1, 2020

The AFL-CIO headquarters a block north of the White House has been ransacked. There’s a fire in the lobby, all the windows are smashed and I can hear sprinklers going off. DC Fire haven’t been able to come anywhere near this area. pic.twitter.com/kpw1Jqgfgt — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 1, 2020

Handful of people breaking glass at the AFL-CIO, some have run inside to continue beeaking things, as others in the crowd react: “Aw, man, not the union!”

“No, stop! Unions are good!” Big contract to last night, when protesters used this building’s plaza as refuge. pic.twitter.com/vTuYRdxnG2 — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 1, 2020

Cops use flash bang grenades to push activists away from burning AFL-CIO building. At least two cars also burning on I st near White House #dcprotest #protests2020 Hundreds are defying 11pm curfew pic.twitter.com/WISz8Lh9nJ — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 1, 2020

Damage was just done to the AFL-CIO in DC pic.twitter.com/XEUnHgNa5V — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) June 1, 2020

