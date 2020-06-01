D.C. Mass Riots End as Trump, Military Restore Order in Nation’s Capital

The streets of Washington, DC, were quieter on Monday night after President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to the city to enforce a 7:00 p.m. curfew.

Trump relieved Democrat Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser of command of law enforcement in her city after days of failure to stop violent rioting, looting, and property destruction, including multiple fires.

Federal law enforcement deployed in force around the city after successfully moving protesters out of Lafayette Park across from the White House. President Trump made a point of restoring law and order by walking to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church that was damaged by violence next to the White House on Sunday night after delivering a speech vowing to stop the violence.

That angered Bowser, who accused the president of making the job of D.C. police harder.

I imposed a curfew at 7pm. A full 25 minutes before the curfew & w/o provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of @DCPoliceDept officers more difficult. Shameful! DC residents — Go home. Be safe — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC at 7 pm (@MurielBowser) June 2, 2020

But the presence of federal law enforcement dominated the streets of Washington, DC.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley was spotted visiting the troops in the streets of DC, as they deployed around the city.

Attorney General Bill Barr and Defense Secretary Mark Esper also were spotted visiting the police lines.

Attorney General Bill Barr and Defense Secretary Mark Esper both walking around the streets of DC tonight visiting police lines. pic.twitter.com/VZ1Q5dg4o8 — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) June 2, 2020

General Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, walking the streets of Washington DC right now. Briefly spoke to say he is observing the situation. pic.twitter.com/fHcYOTYMzN — Shabtai (@velvetart) June 2, 2020

Dozens of protesters were arrested in the city for breaking the 7:00 p.m. curfew.

Helicopters were deployed to hover over crowds of protesters to encourage them leave the streets.

Helicopter parked over a crowd at 5/E St Nw #WashingtonDCProtest trying to force ppl away with noise and wind pic.twitter.com/x0AcC3ob0S — Daniella Cheslow (@Dacheslow) June 2, 2020

Army blackhawks are conducting “show of force” passes on protestors. One flyover snapped a tree that nearly hit several people. pic.twitter.com/Z8UnQOypYy — Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 2, 2020

There were still some isolated incidents of violence reported around the city. Some shop windows were reportedly smashed on 14th Street as helicopters continued to hover low over violent protesters to disperse them. A CVS was also reportedly looted. Some businesses on 7th Street had smashed windows as well.

Nando's smashed on 7th St in Chinatown as police use tear gas and flash bang grenades Mayhem impacting businesses for third night at #WashingtonDCProtest #protest2020 pic.twitter.com/Tu5sfRhAen — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 2, 2020

Significant smashing begins: Teamsters union HQ and hotel smashed in view of US Capitol Around 500 here violating @MayorBowser curfew after Trump vowed enforcement #WashingtonDCProtest #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/CXruyOHgmP — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 2, 2020

14th St sustained relatively light damage, it seems Shade Store smashed, Jcrew sprayed, anarchist A on window of building that housed historic gay healthcare center #WashingtonDCProtest #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/vXTPIJgf86 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 2, 2020

Hundreds of law enforcement are herding remaining protesters — many trying to smash things as they go — by every means possible: on foot, on bikes, in cars, with flash grenades, in the circling helicopter. Pandemonium as small bands split apart being tracked across the city pic.twitter.com/3QiCfg3GOu — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 2, 2020

Things are growing unruly downtown. People are smashing windows with rocks and baseball bats. The helicopter is circling ever closer overhead. Police are throwing flash grenades to force the group in certain directions. Mass looting of a CVS just now pic.twitter.com/RBhfzOAUBS — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 2, 2020

Helicopter just flew extremely low over remaining protesters in D.C. Right after some knocked in a few shop windows and window of cop car. Terrifying & impossible to keep eyes open — too much debris whipped around. People scattering in all directions. pic.twitter.com/Ww8y1mK0zg — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 2, 2020

Police surrounded a large crowd of protesters on Swann Street in Washington, DC prompting some residents to welcome trapped protesters in their homes.

Tense situation on Swann Street in DC. Cops surrounded protesters and started firing pepper spray. A resident let more than 100 protesters take shelter in his home. “I’m not letting any of these kids out of my sight,” he told me over the phone. pic.twitter.com/Bk6NOIbAwf — Derek Hawkins (@D_Hawk) June 2, 2020

"There's no way for us to get out of this house and not get arrested." Listen to what a woman who sought refuge inside what appears to be the same DC home as the video below tells @jackiebensen @nbcwashington https://t.co/fOnDJxLizw pic.twitter.com/qZDneJTBf3 — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) June 2, 2020

Some police officers even appeared to go into the homes to arrest the protesters, according to a video filmed in the area and posted on social media.

another neighbor just opened their door and let protestors run in, Police followed them in pic.twitter.com/01StC2m8Sa — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020

Reporters on the scene noted that areas of the city were quiet, where 24 hours earlier they were filled with rioting, vandalism, and looting.

City seems mostly quiet now, just jam-packed with law enforcement who are standing silent guard over empty streets. Protesters appear dispearsed. If anyone’s still out, they’re wandering in 2s or 3s. A souvenir left on the street, spotted by @nu1wcf : pic.twitter.com/mUg13yVD1H — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 2, 2020

It is so much calmer and more peaceful in DC tonight relative to the weekend. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 2, 2020

The scene right now at 16th and I, 2 blocks from the White House. DC National Guard members are here but essentially no protesters. Very different from the past few nights. pic.twitter.com/1lqoQKRZiU — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) June 2, 2020

Other reporters noted that police forces outnumbered the protesters.

Small pockets of protesters out now in DC. Crowd beyond the police line chanting “hands up, don’t shoot” on 15th & Swann. Still seeing more police than protesters tonight. #DCPROTEST pic.twitter.com/uJ4CCejNxF — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) June 2, 2020

In other areas, law enforcement threw flashbang grenades in the streets to get protesters to disperse.

Happening now, 10:30 PM EST – demonstrators march down the street as police throw flashbangs #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/BbursF6Xkz — jon chase (@jonathanchase_) June 2, 2020