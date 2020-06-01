Kevin McCarthy Endorses Matt Mowers for Congress

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) endorsed Matt Mowers, President Donald Trump’s former State Department official, for Congress.

McCarthy endorsed Mowers in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District to unseat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Pappas represents one of the 31 congressional districts that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to take back 17 congressional seats to regain the House majority.

McCarthy said in a statement on Monday:

Matt Mowers has the experience and the conservative values to fight back against Nancy Pelosi and deliver real results for the people of New Hampshire. We need to win competitive districts like New Hampshire’s First Congressional District to win back the majority in November. That’s possible when we nominate strong grassroots campaigners like Matt Mowers who will fight tirelessly for the people of New Hampshire and join me in supporting President Trump’s agenda. I look forward to Matt joining our Republican ranks next year.

Mowers and Jim Bognet, another Trump official running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District, have been ahead of the curve on the coronavirus pandemic. Bognet and Mowers were two of the first politicians to call for a travel ban from China.

Mowers said in a statement on Monday that New Hampshirites deserve a representative who will fight for them and not serve as a lapdog for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Leader Kevin McCarthy and look forward to working with him and a new Republican majority in Congress,” said Mowers.

“New Hampshire needs a Representative that will fight for Granite Staters, not vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time like Chris Pappas,” he added. “Together we can restore America’s economy and work with President Trump to deliver results for Granite Staters.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.