Louisville Police Shoot Man After Being Fired Upon from Large Crowd

Louisville Metropolitan Police officers shot and killed a man early Monday after being fired upon by someone in a large group of people in a parking lot.

The Courier-Journal reports that David McAtee was fatally shot around 12:15 a.m. Monday when police and National Guard responded to shots fired.

Officers and members of the National Guard were present to break up a crowd in Dino’s Food Mart parking lot where the incident happened.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said, “Officers and soldiers began to clear the lot and at some point were shot at. Both LMPD and National Guard members returned fire.”

CBS News reported the shooting as well, confirming that officers said, “they were fired at before opening fire.”

It is not yet known if McAtee was involved in the initial gunfire to which police responded.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced a state police-led investigation into the shooting hours after it occurred.

