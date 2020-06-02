Gretchen Whitmer to Michigan Residents: ‘Google How to Do a Haircut’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) dismissed growing impatience with her economic lockdown orders Monday and recommended residents take to the Internet to learn how to cut their own hair.

Whitmer is easing some restrictions in the coming weeks, but has not budged on allowing barber shops and hair salons to legally reopen.

Hair salons will still not be open, even though the stay-at-home order has been lifted. Governor Whitmer suggests people Google how to cut hair. Read More: https://t.co/Y78IJOJAnM pic.twitter.com/5nY400hblt — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) June 1, 2020

“Like me, you need a haircut desperately? A couple more weeks of this and we may be back in a place where we’re able to do that safely,” she said.

“It’s still going to require strict protocols. It’s still going to require every one of us keeping our guard up and doing the right thing,” she continued, saying she hopes to take more steps before July.

“But we’ve got to follow the data. And so if you’re one of those people that’s going to Ohio, I hope, I pray,” she said, holding up a mask, “that you’re doing your part not to bring COVID-19 home.”

For those who have not traveled, she said, “Google how to do a haircut or throw your hair in a ponytail or curl it and get through the next couple of weeks so we can resume some of these things.”

Whitmer’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs requires 1,800 hours of coursework “satisfactorily” completed in order to obtain a barber license in Michigan.

Last Wednesday, a coalition of more than 350 salons, barber shops, and spa owners unveiled an eight-step plan to safely reopen their establishments.

“Michigan’s licensed cosmetologists, barbers and their team members are capable, ready, and excited to get back to work meeting the needs of our clients,” Lisa Dennison, a regional director for Michigan Supercuts and Cost Cutters salons, said, WDIV reported.

“Our salons have always met detailed health and safety standards, and we’ve developed a comprehensive plan to go even further to keep everyone who walks through the door healthy. We urge Gov. Whitmer to lift her ban on our jobs immediately.”

