President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, honoring the famous pope who helped topple the communist ideology in Poland.

The president and the first lady walked out of the shrine building toward the statue of the famous pope, then turned toward the statue, hands folded.

They walked toward a wreath next to the statue and stood a few moments in silence, then exited the building.

Today is June 2, the same date that John Paul II visited his native country of Poland as the first pope to visit a communist-ruled country in 1979.

The Trumps returned to the White House where the president was expected to sign an Executive Order to Advance International Religious Freedom in the afternoon. The signing event was closed to the press.