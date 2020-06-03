Pornhub joined other companies and websites that have signaled their “solidarity against racism” in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, but the site’s critics assert its claim is phony since it hosts racist videos.

On Saturday, the pornography media giant tweeted, “Pornhub stands in solidarity against racism and social injustice. If you are able, we encourage you to give to organizations” and tagged groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), NAACP, and Bail Project.

Pornhub added it “pledged to support by donating $100,000 to organizations actively fighting for equality,” and invited others to join the website.

We pledge to support by donating $100,000 to organizations actively fighting for equality. We hope you will join us. — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) May 31, 2020

As the Daily Wire noted, however, anti-porn group Fight the New Drug (FTNG) called out the porn giant for hypocrisy in its claim it “stands in solidarity against racism.”

“No you don’t,” tweeted FTND. “If you’re anti-racism, why do you host the following videos on your site?”

The anti-porn activist group included the following videos:

No you don't. If you're anti-racism, why do you host the following videos on your site? – "Black Slave Punished by White Master"

– "White Cops F— Black Chick, Force Boyfriend to Watch"

– "Gang Banged by Blacks”

– "Skanky N—r gives a Blowjob"

– "Black Slave Girl Brutalized” — FTND (@FightTheNewDrug) June 1, 2020

Similarly, anti-porn activist Laila Mickelwait, founder of the #Traffickinghub campaign, observed Pornhub’s own Terms of Service indicate “every video and photo uploaded to Pornhub is reviewed manually by a large and extensive team of moderators looking for illegal content.”

Other Twitter users accused Pornhub of hypocrisy as well:

No you bloody well don't. You host the most racist, woman-hating records of REAL rape and torture of Black girls and women. You depict Black men as violent rapists. Who do you think you are kidding? https://t.co/hnJuUlT2MR — Julie Bindel (@bindelj) June 2, 2020

Mickelwait also reported in a column at the Washington Examiner in February “several shocking cases of sex trafficking and child rape films” that Pornhub hosted, including:

A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for a year was finally found after her mother was tipped off that her daughter was being featured in videos on the site — 58 such videos of her rape and sexual abuse were discovered on Pornhub. “Her trafficker, who was seen in the videos raping the child, was identified using surveillance footage of him at a 7-Eleven where he was spotted with his victim,” she explained. “He is now facing a felony charge.”

In March, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) urged the Department of Justice to investigate Pornhub over allegations the site has been exploiting sex trafficking victims, including children.

Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek, denied the allegations, stating the porn giant “has a steadfast commitment to eradicating and fighting non-consensual content and under-age material.”

However, Mickelwait observed, after she tried to upload content to the site, “All that is needed to upload pornography onto Pornhub is an email address.”

Pornhub today claimed they “stand in solidarity against racism” they also said they “manually review EVERY video upon upload”. That means Pornhub approved & then monetized this extreme racism from a VERIFIED user. Shut it down. @NAACP #Traffickinghub #Hatehub #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DvQnwLdvo1 — Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) May 31, 2020

“Pornhub is a #Hatehub & #Traffickinghub that monetizes the exploitation and abuse of women, children and people of color,” she tweeted in response to the site’s claims it stands against racism. “SHUT IT DOWN.”