Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Thursday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

7:15 PM: D.C.

7:12 PM: L.A.

Peaceful protestors line up in front of LAPD asking them to take a knee. None of the officers did. pic.twitter.com/bDyhRy48Lu — Liz Plank The Curve (@feministabulous) June 4, 2020

7:10 PM:

this is bedbug behavior — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 4, 2020

!!!! Someone just said in the Slack that James Bennet claimed he never read the Cotton op-Ed before it was published. And that no one in senior management did either. — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) June 4, 2020

7:05 PM: AOC

How injustices compound: Many protestors are people who‘ve lost health insurance during COVID. After being beaten, tear gassed, or badly hurt, many are afraid to seek medical care to check for bleeds, fractures, or head injuries because they are newly uninsured. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 4, 2020

If you’ve been protesting (in person, in crowds) and want to get tested for covid, do it. The process has been quick and simple here at the Judiciary Square site. TY to everyone manning this site today. #BlackLivesMatter #DCprotest @PoPville @MayorBowser pic.twitter.com/E4RLpCeyQh — Anne Marie Battista (@ambattista) June 4, 2020

—

6:59 PM:

I thought this letter from respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer, John Dowd, would be of interest to the American People. Read it! pic.twitter.com/I5tjysckZh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

JUST IN: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says there will not be a curfew in the District tonight as protests over the death of George Floyd are expected to continue. DC Police say no arrests were made last night, as demonstrations were peaceful. — WMAL News (@wmalnews) June 4, 2020

Update: A massive addition of fencing appears to have taken place since I was last here. Fencing starts just after F St along 17th and runs all the way to Constitution. The president’s residence is now cocooned in a massive rectangle of fencing. https://t.co/QMokDiDkny — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 4, 2020

Some protesters are expecting tens of thousands to march through D.C. on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/IgVAoPj24U — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) June 4, 2020

No law enforcement line outside the White House today. They’re letting the fence do the work instead of creating a point of conflict. pic.twitter.com/3ZUwVUtjzQ — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 4, 2020

The Radical Left Democrats new theme is “Defund the Police”. Remember that when you don’t want Crime, especially against you and your family. This is where Sleepy Joe is being dragged by the socialists. I am the complete opposite, more money for Law Enforcement! #LAWANDORDER — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

A massive group of mourners is marching across the Brooklyn Bridge following a memorial for George Floyd in New York City. https://t.co/V9PORuTr72 pic.twitter.com/PempwzWXTp — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2020

It’s really hot out here. A protester has passed out at the Capitol. Didn’t want to show you vid of them. I did want to show you the effort to help them. Protesters are shielding them with umbrellas for the sun while Capitol Police provide water and aid. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/P0VvHl3qvi — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 4, 2020

Rev. Al Sharpton says he will travel to Washington D.C. on August 28, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington where MLK's famous "I Have a Dream" speech was made, to "restore and recommit that dream." https://t.co/NNHFdMFZZ8 pic.twitter.com/yYbdhBTy2O — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 4, 2020

Im a 24 year old black man from Atlanta. Mother from africa and an illegal alien for almost 30sum years until 15 months ago. I’ve seen racism and experienced social injustice personally. maybe even on a deeper level because my mother had a foreign accent. — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 4, 2020

On #MTPDaily New Orleans congressman @RepRichmond accepted the apology of Saints quarterback @drewbrees following his comments on kneeling during the national anthem. “I think he made a big mistake… and I think he came back and he acknowledged that.” https://t.co/n1merjP4ts — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) June 4, 2020

NEW: Times spokeswoman sends mea culpa pic.twitter.com/phBVjA21AT — marc tracy (@marcatracy) June 4, 2020

My reporting indicates that the Opinions section of the newspaper is contemplating the slashing of up to one fifth of its daily output, the better to exert greater oversight over pieces like Cotton's. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 4, 2020

Perhaps the most remarkable instance of Bennet's poor management arose in the Sarah Palin incident of June 2017, when the editorial page pretty much accused her of inciting the murderous 2011 rampage of Jared Lee Loughner. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 4, 2020

Oprah Winfrey is hosting a two-night town hall on systematic racism in America, talking to Stacey Abrams, Ava DuVernay, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and David Oyelowo among others https://t.co/XJwaOTLuHX — Variety (@Variety) June 4, 2020

Atlanta mayor talking with protestors in downtown Atlanta right now. ⁦@wsbtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/BajlkYEU0r — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) June 4, 2020

Atlanta police officer kneeling down with protesters in downtown Atlanta. ⁦@wsbtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/KymLLNWqbv — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) June 4, 2020

—

Tear gas is WAY more dangerous than the cops say. It can cause long-lasting harm, damages skin, seeps into bystanders’ homes and contaminates what it touches. Calling it “nonlethal” ignores critical info. We are in the middle of a respiratory pandemic What you need to know 👇 — Lisa Song (@lisalsong) June 4, 2020

These charges are politically motivated, and false. Also, @MNPDNashville you don’t need to send SWAT to my house, just let me know when/ where and I’ll come turn myself in. “The only way to right wrongs is to shine the light of truth on them.”

—Ida B. Wells#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/LXeK1pRnky — Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 4, 2020

—

JUST IN: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says there will not be a curfew in the District tonight as protests over the death of George Floyd are expected to continue. DC Police say no arrests were made last night, as demonstrations were peaceful. — WMAL News (@wmalnews) June 4, 2020

I'm introducing legislation to ban the use of tear gas by District police. It is unacceptable to use tear gas or any chemical weapon that is banned in international warfare on our residents. Full release and bill below. pic.twitter.com/OkYgmoN5Wl — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) June 4, 2020

Until we fix #DCStatehood, we are subject to whims of the Federal Government. Sometimes they're benevolent, and sometimes they're not. We have to fix this. https://t.co/n5LgN1TILK pic.twitter.com/fcdk5ZmE9J — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 4, 2020

Martin Luther King III and his family show their respects to the remains of George Floyd before a memorial service in his honor. 📷 Kerem Yucel / AFP pic.twitter.com/k5EB52pr0e — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 4, 2020

I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 4, 2020

Mayor Muriel Bowser wants federal law enforcement, soldiers out of DC https://t.co/s7hfYwKxvg — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 4, 2020

READ: White House fortifies security perimeter ahead of continued protestshttps://t.co/JqezNTorhd — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

Many in crowd turn backs on de Blasio. Wow pic.twitter.com/7Fo8HA6kHB — Matt Troutman (@ByMattTroutman) June 4, 2020

Breaking: NYS Judge James Burke rules NYPD can now keep anyone (peaceful protestors arrested for curfew and criminal looters) detained for over 24 hours given these are extraordinary times. “It’s a crisis within a crisis", he said. "All writs are denied, BK, BX and manhattan" — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 4, 2020

–

Romney: "If I ever had to choose somebody to be in a foxhole with, it would be with General Mattis. What a wonderful, wonderful man." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 4, 2020

Activists could really use this now https://t.co/mQSPCUVtyB — Mashable (@mashable) June 4, 2020

Joe Biden leads against Pres. Trump by 11 points nationally, according to a Monmouth University poll.https://t.co/p8izvdd71e — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 4, 2020

“Perhaps we're getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowski tells us. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 4, 2020

—

#BREAKING: YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after video shows him alongside looters in Scottsdale. STORY: https://t.co/L5gwQ4sQcA #abc15 pic.twitter.com/5hlCK1dznU — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) June 4, 2020

The View's Meghan McCain says she's not in NY after neighbor calls her out for claiming protests made area a ‘war zone’ https://t.co/HKuT004QT5 — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) June 4, 2020

Just an utterly pointless person. A fraudulent oxygen-suck and pouting ass-hat who deserves no place in the public discourse.https://t.co/0VrM7WMStk — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 4, 2020

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

—

In this video @DenverPolice appear to shoot pepper balls at a car to move traffic. The man gets out to tell police that his girlfriend is pregnant in the car, and they keep shooting. He isn’t a threat, or even a protestor. We need police reform now. pic.twitter.com/PXEwLUwApK — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 4, 2020

Inspired by U.S. protests, some Belgians want colonial king statues removed https://t.co/f70HmYYMjC pic.twitter.com/oqLvUCJTtA — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2020

After Pearl Harbor 1941, FDR refused suggestions to surround the White House with light tanks because it might look as if our democracy was under siege: pic.twitter.com/0LR7WwqCld — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 4, 2020

Death of black man in Tacoma police custody ruled a homicide https://t.co/nNFc62EhAR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 4, 2020

Kamala Harris at the Russia investigation hearing:

“We are looking at people in pain … shouting for justice in America. Yet this committee doth protest too much, as Shakespeare might say, on an issue that is not relevant to the people and the pain that America is feeling today.” — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) June 4, 2020

Senate Democrats on Thursday held a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that a police officer pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck. A handful of senators knelt on the marble floor during the moment of silence. https://t.co/5yxIT4qhDP https://t.co/1MWO1I2koG — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 4, 2020

—

George Floyd’s body and family have arrived for his memorial service. pic.twitter.com/KqrbPaIL3U — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) June 4, 2020

Police officers took a knee as the hearse carrying George Floyd arrived at his memorial service. pic.twitter.com/YSKrcgbP5F — Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García (@GarciaReports) June 4, 2020

—

“Removing a symbol is important but it’s only a step,” Northam says, “we still need change in this country.” He adds: “Symbols do matter. My friends, we all know it’s time. And history will prove that,” Northam says in the end of his remarks. — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) June 4, 2020

“Black oppression as always existed in this country… the legacy of racism also continues as part of a system that touches every person and every aspect of our lives whether we know it or not,” @GovernorVA says. — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) June 4, 2020

“It’s time to acknowledge institutional racism whether or not you can see it,” Northam says, recalling what he used to tell doctors he taught- “the eyes can’t see what the mind doesn’t know” — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) June 4, 2020

“Richmond is no longer the capitol of the confederacy,” Richmond mayor @LevarStoney says at a press conference where he announced plans to remove the confederate monuments on Monument ave — including one of Robert E Lee where protestors have been gathering in recent weeks. — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) June 4, 2020

—

Everything that's happening right now, all of the anger and frustration you're seeing from black journalists isn't something that just bubbled to the surface. This is following years of our ideas, thoughts & expertise being cast aside. — Kat Stafford (@kat__stafford) June 4, 2020

BREAKING: More than 30 journalists of color at the Philadelphia Inquirer are calling out sick today in protest of systemic racism; others are taking part in a byline strike. This was prompted by the paper's disastrous 'Buildings Matter, Too' headline https://t.co/YNi1agJBh6 — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) June 4, 2020

Today, I’m joining my colleagues of color at the @PhillyInquirer and calling in sick and tired. Things need to change. We call on The Inquirer to do better. To be better. Here is the open letter we sent our newsroom leadership yesterday:https://t.co/zWavZdCXgV pic.twitter.com/Epp9fZKDnJ — Brandon Bell (@brandontrevion) June 4, 2020

This is white collar looting https://t.co/7tmgLKxGjd — Neal Kwatra (@nealkwatra) June 4, 2020

Or, more bluntly, you could say we are still working to de-segregate many elite spaces. I guess a position entitled “Chief Desegregation Officer”—- Or “Office of Desegregation and Integration”—- Those hit a little different, don’t they? — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 4, 2020

—

In addition to the new fencing, which now extends past the EEOB down 17th Street, @abdallahCNN reports that additional concrete barriers have been installed behind existing fencing at 17th and Pennsylvania Ave. NW pic.twitter.com/aoULVLNFF8 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

—

—