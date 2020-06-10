White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday argued that if Democrats wanted to start renaming historical buildings and military bases, perhaps they should visit former Vice President Joe Biden’s past.

“Where do you draw the line here?” McEnany asked during the White House press briefing, referring to HBO’s decision Tuesday to pull the film Gone with the Wind over historically racially insensitive content.

“Should George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison be erased from history?” she asked. “What about FDR and his internment camps? Should he be erased from history, or Lyndon Johnson who has a history of documented racist statements?”

“What about people that are alleged by the media to be segregationists?” she continued, citing campaign reporting from CNN, The Washington Post, and MSNBC in the 2020 Democrat primary.

McEnany noted that Biden teamed up with segregationists to fight court-ordered student busing to desegregate schools.

“I’ll leave you with the question? Should we then rename the Biden Welcome Center?” she asked, before leaving the podium.

The Biden Welcome Center on Interstate 95 was renamed in 2018 in honor of former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.