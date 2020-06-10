Award-winning journalist Lara Logan, during a Wednesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussed what she described as the “completely and utterly dishonest” narrative on racial justice and policing driven by the left and stressed that they are recycling “tactics of information warfare” that were used during the 2016 election.

“What concerns me abut the conversation that we’re having now is it’s not based in reality. People don’t want you to talk about the substance,” Logan, host of Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Has No Agenda, told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

The race and policing narrative, Logan said, has descended into a “ridiculous argument” on if policing is even justified, prompting her to ask, “Have you been to a country where there is no rule of law? Have you been to a country where you can’t rely on the police force?”

Logan emphasized the staggering weakness of politicians, who are “falling over themselves” to make sure they are not dragged through the mud on social media over this narrative, which she described as “not based in truth” and “completely and utterly dishonest.”

“Where’s the backbone?” she asked. “Where are the people standing up for the principles? Where are the people standing up for the police?”

“I don’t even understand how we’re having a conversation of this nature at this moment with people not actually thinking seriously about what they are actually saying” in terms of defunding the police and allowing communities to decide how to proceed, she said.

“Who’s going to train the communities? Who’s going to stop that when that goes wrong?” she asked.

“Life isn’t based on just good ideas. It actually has to be realistic. It has to be something that you can actually live by and stand up for,” she continued, noting that she is utterly “mystified” by how everyone is rolling over and heeding to the progressive narrative.

Logan said it is “very obvious” that most people do not agree with the current narrative and asked, “Why are we only having this discussion on the terms that these insane people want us to have it.”

The former CBS News correspondent used the recent remarks of Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, who recently told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the idea of calling the police for help comes from a “place of privilege,” to drive home the point of the left’s lack of rationale in having these conversations.

“That’s what I mean about insanity. This is not a substantive conversation,” she said — a point she addressed on social media on Monday.

“I put out there that when I was being gang raped and beaten almost to death and sodomized by a mob in Egypt, that it would have been really nice to have a police force to call upon,” she said, ripping one of the left’s go-to talking points.

“This isn’t just about people breaking into your house. Why are we having conversations about things and property as if that’s all it is? It’s just things and you know, ok, only white privileged people put that ahead of the lives of African American people or non-white. I mean give me a break. That’s not what we’re talking about,” she said. “Nobody cares about property more than people and people’s lives. What we’re talking about is people’s livelihood. It’s a principle on which this country is based.”

Logan told Marlow and Breitbart News Daily listeners that it is absolutely crucial to look behind the curtain and determine who is behind the agenda.

“What is really behind this? Who’s really pulling the strings of these ideas?” she posed. “You know Antifa’s out there on the streets causing mayhem and violence, and they’re paid and trained. Yes. But they’re not the ones — who’s paying for them? Who’s paying them to be there? Who’s behind that organization? Who’s behind all these accounts to bail people out of prison, and who’s behind this massive effort to stop designating Antifa as a terrorist organization? Why don’t they want that?”

“The left is sticking to their talking points regardless of the truth and regardless of what evidence comes out,” she continued.

These progressive groups, Logan said, are not interested in having sensible, rational discussions but would rather focus conversations on “nonsense that have nothing to do with substance, because those are the tactics of information warfare the have been used from the 2016 election.”

“Fortunately for all of us, there is only one truth,” she said, emphasizing that it is the only thing that doesn’t change.