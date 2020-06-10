President Donald Trump on Wednesday met with Breitbart News contributor Sonnie Johnson, the host of Sonnie’s Corner on Sirius XM, and other black conservative leaders at the White House.

“I’m probably the most Trumpish out of everybody in this room,” she said as she began speaking at the meeting. “So you’re going to have to forgive me.”

Other guests at the meeting included radio host Wayne Dupree, political consultant Raynard Jackson, Fox News host Lawrence Jones, Pastor Darrell Scott, and Kareem Lanier of the Urban Revitalization Coalition, Inc.

The group met with Trump to talk about the George Floyd protests and reforms that were necessary for the black community.

“The black community is not doing okay,” Johnson said. “I understand the perspective and the desire to put out this talking point, but it’s not.”

Johnson cited problems with black communities stuck in the systematic struggles with city and local Democrats on issues like education and highly regulated cities. She said:

They are not going to change until we have a Republican party that is willing to go into these communities and actually offer a choice. The only choice that we get is left or either further left, and we’re not getting the opportunity to actually vote on what we look at as conservatism equally applied.

Johnson recalled that as a billionaire, Trump was noted for taking pictures with Snoop and the other icons of hip-hop.

“You did that I think, and you can tell me if I’m wrong, because you saw capitalists, you saw branders, you saw entrepreneurs, you saw people that were willing to take a chance and make things grow,” she said. “That is us. That is the black community.”

She recalled that Black Lives Matter gained strength in the Ferguson, Missouri, riots, citing the Justice Department report that showed local officials using the police to generate revenue for the city.

“That was causing over-policing,” she said. “It is not the fault of the police nor is it the fault of the citizenry, what the legislature and the executive branches of city government are putting into legislative practice.”

“Very good. Well stated,” Trump replied. “Thank you Sonnie, I appreciate it.”

C-SPAN