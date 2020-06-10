Trump Announces Next Campaign Rally for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would host his first rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We’re going to start our rallies back up now. We’ve had a tremendous run at rallies,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday afternoon during a meeting with conservative black leaders at the White House.

Trump’s last MAGA campaign rally was held in March before the coronavirus pandemic shut down public arenas across the country.

The president said he was also in the process of planning campaign rallies in Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

“I don’t think there’s been an empty seat since we came down the escalator with the future first lady at that point,” he said. “It’s been an amazing thing to behold.”

The president also confirmed that he would attend the graduation ceremony on Saturday at West Point.