House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a press conference on Thursday that it “could be appropriate” to rename some military bases that were named after Confederate generals.

McCarthy signaled his openness to renaming some military bases named after Confederates. This would have major implications for large military bases named after Confederates such as Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“I think it could be appropriate to change” some military bases, McCarthy said.

The Senate Armed Services Committee approved an amendment on Wednesday to require the Department of Defense to rename military bases or and other installations named after Confederate generals. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sponsored the amendment.

“It’s long past time to end the tribute to white supremacy on our military installations,” Warren wrote on Tuesday.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was one of the lone voices opposing the amendment against Warren’s amendment.

President Donald Trump voiced opposition against the move to rename America’s military bases.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump wrote on Wednesday. “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press conference on Wednesday that the president will not sign the defense policy bill if it contains the amendment to rename the country’s military bases. “Fort Bragg, for example, it’s one of the largest military installations. It’s home to tens of thousands of brave American soldiers, and when you think of Fort Bragg, we think of the brave soldiers that deployed from there,” McEnany said.