Seattle, Washington’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) — formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists — has set up a border wall surrounding its perimeters and is seemingly conducting deportations.

CHAZ, a six-square block autonomous zone, has clear and precise borders made up of mostly vehicle barriers and various forms of fencing.

Photos from CHAZ show the border controls:

Likewise, CHAZ occupants have seemingly conducted at least one deportation.

On Thursday, reporter Julio Rosas captured a moment where CHAZ occupants kicked out a man who said he was a pro-life activist and had been live-streaming from inside the autonomous zone.

The man was taunted by a mob as he was kicked out. The process was far less technical and impartial than the deportation process of the United States federal government.

Occupiers forced this guy out who was live-streaming inside the zone. The crowd was calling him a white supremacist, though the man being pushed out says he’s simply an anti-abortion advocate. The crowd chanted, “Who don’t matter? This motherfucker!” pic.twitter.com/qCBl1K7G90 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

As Breitbart News has noted, despite left-wing opposition to border walls and border controls, homes owned by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo, and Bill Gates are surrounded by fences, walls, and sometimes 20-foot high barriers.

Similarly, countries like Israel, Hungary, Bulgaria, Australia, and Slovenia have proven the effectiveness of implementing strict border controls and erecting border walls to drastically reduce illegal immigration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.