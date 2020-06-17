Illegal Alien Gets 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine

An illegal alien has been sentenced to ten years in prison after leading a drug trafficking operation in Rhode Island that trafficked fentanyl and cocaine.

Ramon Delossantos, a 27-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in the United States.

Delossantos had first entered the U.S. in 2011 on a visa. Sometime since then, Delossantos overstayed the visa, making him an illegal alien, a spokesperson for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency told the Providence Journal.

In 2014, Delossantos was arrested for a firearms violation, prompting ICE to request that he be turned over to them for arrest and deportation. Instead, in 2016, Delossantos was released from prison.

In the latest case, federal prosecutors said Delossantos operated a drug trafficking business by using multiple phones and various “runners.” Oftentimes, drugs would be trafficked via a 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo.

Federal prosecutors were able to arrest 23 individuals involved in Delossantos’ drug trafficking operation, as well as 23 kilograms of fentanyl, 18 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of marijuana, and two kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms.

ICE has again asked when Delossantos is released from prison that he be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.