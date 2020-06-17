Joe Biden ventured out of his basement hideaway to the HideAway Sports Bar in Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday and wore a mask while outside during a brief, rare public appearance.

Biden was visiting with some locals for a staged discussion, and at one point he pulled down his mask so he could speak:

Joe Biden at a roundtable on the economy told Pennsylvania business owners they were the "soul of the country." "You are the soul of the country. What you're doing in your communities is being done all over the country." 👏 pic.twitter.com/r0fMYCPMlS — United for Biden (@UnitedForBiden) June 17, 2020

“You are the soul of the country,” he said. “What you’re doing in your communities is being done all over the country.”

In the span of about 20 seconds, he touched his mouth four times.

Another time, Biden battled the mask, which was refusing to stay below his chin:

Joe Biden: "One of the problems, in my view, is no one is taking responsibility. The President says 'it's not my responsibility'. The intelligence community told him on 12 occasions that this is a gigantic problem. And nothing happened." pic.twitter.com/lxDbjiPAFL — United for Biden (@UnitedForBiden) June 17, 2020

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.