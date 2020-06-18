Donald Trump: Tiger King Joe Exotic a ‘Strange Guy, Quite a Character’

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he had a chance to explore the Tiger King Netflix reality show but did not commit to a full presidential pardon for Joe Exotic.

“That’s a whole strange deal going on, I’ll tell you. That’s a strange guy and a lot of strange people surrounding him,” Trump said about zookeeper Joe Exotic and his fight with Carole Baskin, who portrays herself as an animal rights activist.

The president spoke about the reality show during an interview with his son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday as part of a campaign event.

Trump was asked during a White House Press briefing about whether he would consider a pardon for Joe Exotic after Donald Trump Jr. joked about it in a radio interview.

Trump told his son that thanks to him making headlines about the incident, he had a chance to explore the issue and even watch a couple of episodes.

“Well based on my relationship with you, I have,” Trump said. “He is quite a character.”