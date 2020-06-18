Over 100 Trump Supporters Line up Early for Saturday Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 27: Campaign supporters wait for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to arrive for a campaign rally at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on April 27, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indiana primary is May 3. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)
John Sommers II/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Supporters of President Donald Trump this week lined up well in advance of his Oklahoma campaign rally scheduled for Saturday.

Supporters began forming on Monday outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, according to videos filmed of the line on Twitter and local news reports.

The man first in line said he was from Massachusetts and that he arrived Monday at 2:30 a.m.

By Wednesday there were over 100 people in line.

Some angry motorists passing the site yelled at the group of supporters, according to people in line who spoke to USA Today.

“I’ve had a couple of Black people come by and scream at us ‘Black Lives Matter!’ We said ‘Yeah, they do,'” one woman said. “Us Trump people, we love everybody. We’re just not about the rioting and tearing up things.”

A group of musicians entertained the crowd by singing a pro-Trump campaign song.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, the president’s first campaign rally since March.

.

