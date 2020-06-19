Donald Trump Confirms: We’ll Re-Cancel DACA ‘Shortly’

President Donald Trump said Friday morning the administration will soon restart the regulatory process to cancel President Barack Obama’s “DACA” amnesty.

“We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday,” he said via social media.

The court dodged the legal issues in the DACA case and did not help Democrats, Trump said. “Nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted’, much like in a football game.”

But Trump also repeated his willingness to make a deal that would provide citizenship to the more than 700,000 adult children of illegal migrants. “I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate,” he said.

Democrats have given up on helping the DACA migrants, Trump suggested. “They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!”

Pro-migration groups reacted with hostility, in part, because they do not want to trade anything to get amnesty for at least two million younger illegal immigrants living in the United States.

“DACA recipients must not be used as leverage in political and social battles,” said a response from the pro-migration Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service advocacy group. “These men and women are not bargaining chips – they are every bit as American as the rest of us and they are here to stay.”

The LIAS group is allied with business groups and with left-wing progressives which that support immigration because it expands chaotic diversity and adds more alienated voters to the Democratic tallies.

Business groups are also trying to frustrate Trump’s cancel-and-negotiate strategy.

“Making your re-election about an all-in push to deport 700k Dreamers is awful policy and terrible politics,” said a response from Todd Schulte, the director fo the FWD.us advocacy group for West Coast investors.

The investors, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, gain wealth when legal and illegal immigrants nudge down wages, push up housing prices, and boost retail sales.

That number of young illegals in the United States is far larger than the 800,000 who gained from Obama’s 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty.

Some estimates say the Democrats’ DACA amnesty could include three million illegals, or more if the loopholes ar large.

The population of younger illegals has jumped since 2012 partly because Obama’s deputies set rules that have allowed at least 400,000 so-called “Unaccompanied Alien Children” to join their illegal immigrant parents living in the United States.

Trump and his deputies, however, have largely blocked the UAC pipeline that has delivered many illegals’ children to cities around the United States.