Watch Live: Trump Supporters Camp Out Ahead of Tulsa Trump Rally

Watch live as supporters of President Donald Trump line up a day early on Friday for the president’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Trump supporters had even lined up as early as Monday which is is expected to draw at least 100,000 people — one fourth of Tulsa’s population.

While waiting in line late Thursday evening, confusion set in after Tulsa’s mayor issued a curfew for the area surrounding the venue that will house the event. Trump supporters, however, had already been in the area, waiting in anticipation of Saturday’s rally.

On Friday though, President Trump tweeted that, after speaking with Mayor G. T. Bynum, the curfew would no longer be in place.

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Breitbart News is on the ground in Tulsa and will be at the rally, interviewing attendees and covering the event.

The rally on Saturday is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST, and will be President Trump’s first campaign rally since the Chinese coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. The campaign says it will provide attendees with masks and hand sanitizer.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.