Watch Live: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing with reporters on Monday.

The president and his staff continue speaking about the push to rebuild the American economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House also faces questions about the material in former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book, including details about the president’s handling of sensitive national security issues in North Korea, China, and Venezuela.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST