Tech CEOs Get Roasted for Opposing Trump’s H-1B Reforms

Neil Munro

Silicon Valley chieftains and companies declared their horror at President Donald Trump’s new curbs on the H-1B visa worker pipelines — and were immediately jeered by a huge number of U.S. graduates.

“All you want is cheap foreign labor” said a typical response to Twitter chief Jack Dorsey:

Google’s CEO also got a quick brush-off from Americans:

The U.S. Chamber got the same treatment:

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon drew the same “Hire America” reaction:

Microsoft president Brad Smith lamented Trump’s popular policy, and got the same populist response:

One of the CEOs’ helpers, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, denounced Trump’s policy, and got the same populist response that threatens his reelection in South Carolina:

Trump’s reforms are popular because he is blocking the inflow of additional H-1B visa workers during a huge economic recession — and he is also setting rules to prevent CEOs from hiring cheap foreign workers instead of American graduates:

