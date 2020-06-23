Tech CEOs Get Roasted for Opposing Trump’s H-1B Reforms

Silicon Valley chieftains and companies declared their horror at President Donald Trump’s new curbs on the H-1B visa worker pipelines — and were immediately jeered by a huge number of U.S. graduates.

“All you want is cheap foreign labor” said a typical response to Twitter chief Jack Dorsey:

I am in IT and all you want is cheap foreign labor. — Ali, Go American IT workers or Go Home (@AliBakirdan) June 22, 2020

Google’s CEO also got a quick brush-off from Americans:

Cheap labor, cheap labor… that's all they care — Andrei Socivoi (@SocivoiAndrei) June 22, 2020

The U.S. Chamber got the same treatment:

If you don't like it that must mean it would raise wages — Chairman Jeb! ἱ🌃ὓ (@Jebisabigfatmes) June 22, 2020

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon drew the same “Hire America” reaction:

Amazon, stop being so predictable and hire more Americans! Did you see our latest unemployment rate? Don’t worry, we have plenty of highly skilled and smart citizens here. You just want cheap labor. — Alex Raileanu (@AlexPilotUSA) June 22, 2020

Microsoft president Brad Smith lamented Trump’s popular policy, and got the same populist response:

Brad, your company uses H-1B Visa workers for cheaper labor because you know they are just happy to be here. You don't want to pay hard working American university educated folks what they deserve. — Seth G (@SethInOneForty) June 23, 2020

One of the CEOs’ helpers, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, denounced Trump’s policy, and got the same populist response that threatens his reelection in South Carolina:

We understand that American IT workers have are being replaced by H1B visa holders at an increasing rate. In fact CSX Transportation just a couple weeks ago fired dozens of American IT workers while leaving Indian H1B's in place. I saw it first hand senator! — Steven Hines (@iAppsSoftware) June 23, 2020

Trump’s reforms are popular because he is blocking the inflow of additional H-1B visa workers during a huge economic recession — and he is also setting rules to prevent CEOs from hiring cheap foreign workers instead of American graduates:

WH announces huge change to #H1B program, to help Americans get starter jobs in software, accounting, design, etc.

The lottery process is ended & new visas will go to the companies which offer highest pay. The minimum pay will be median pay for the job. https://t.co/Qmnx1mGgHh — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) June 22, 2020

