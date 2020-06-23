Matt Schlapp Endorses ‘Proven Fighter’ Doug Collins for Georgia Senate

American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp endorsed Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) in a statement on Tuesday, calling Collins a “proven fighter and champion for conservatives.”

Schlapp said in a statement on Tuesday that Collins has earned a historically high rating from the American Conservation Foundation (ACUF) because he fought for religious liberty, border security, and against the radical left. The ACU chairman said:

Doug Collins is a proven fighter and champion for conservatives. He also has earned a lifetime rating of 88% from The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) for his many years of conservative achievement. Conservatives across America have watched and cheered Doug as he stood up to Adam Schiff and the Radical Left to defend President Trump from their constant barrage of attacks. Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi and the Socialized Dems seek to impeach President Trump again, and America needs Doug Collins to lead the defense in the U.S. Senate. ACU is honored to endorse our friend, Doug Collins, for the United States Senate in Georgia.

Collins hopes to win the seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). Collins said that the endorsement adds to his conservative credentials. The Georgia conservative said:

Matt Schlapp and ACU are friends and it’s a friendship forged by sharing a foxhole in many battles for conservative principles. We have fought for religious liberty, border security and for President Trump in the face of intense and often unhinged attacks by the Left and the permanent bureaucracy in Washington. They know me and what I hold dear and that makes their support all the more special to me.

Collins added, “ACU is a leader and a bellwether in the conservative movement and I think their endorsement will lead to many more friends standing up to be counted in this campaign.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.