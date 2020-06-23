Report: NYC Shootings Surge 358% over Same Time Last Year

New York City shootings have surged to the point they are now 358 percent higher than they were at this time last year.

NBC 4 reports data released Monday shows there were 55 shootings in the last week compared to 12 for the same week in 2019.

Over 70 people were injured in the shootings, with victims “[varying] in age from 16 to 47.”

On June 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported shootings had risen sharply during Monday-Friday of last week. The increase in numbers came after the NYPD disbanded its plainclothes anti-crime unit.

The NBC 4 report notes the shootings continued to pile up over the weekend but NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) indicated no support for bringing back the anti-crime unit. Rather, he said, “We are not going back to the bad old days where there was too much gun violence in this city, nor are we going back to the bad old days.”

The New York Post quoted an anonymous law enforcement to the change in police policy, saying, “This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone.”

The source added, “All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other.”

