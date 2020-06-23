WATCH: Joe Biden Tweets His Own Misuse of Mask in ‘Hideaway’

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted a two-minute video on Tuesday evening showing him misusing a mask throughout a meeting — fumbling with it, removing it, and repeatedly touching his face.

The video was filmed during Biden’s visit last week with small business owners at a sports bar called the “Hideaway” in Yeadon, Pennsylvania. Ironically, Biden, who rarely ventures out in public, has faced repeated criticism for “hiding away” in his Wilmington, Delaware, home and avoiding reporters.

When he does emerge, Biden wears a mask, partly to contrast with President Donald Trump, who typically does not.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website recommends wearing a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but CDC guidelines do not require doing so.

The CDC says a mask should be worn “over your nose and mouth,” adding: “Keep the covering on your face the entire time you’re in public”; and “Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands.”

Biden’s video shows him failing to observe those guidelines — repeatedly — along with other participants:

To everyone who is scared, hurting, and wondering what's going to happen next: I want you to know I see you. I hear you. And I'll fight for you every single day in the White House. pic.twitter.com/UDQiuTX69L — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 23, 2020

At 0:03, Biden appears with his mask below his mouth. At 0:17, he tugs on his mask. At 0:49, he appears with his mask below his mouth again. At 1:02, he appears to touch his face as he fumbles with his mask again. At 1:10, he speaks without his mask covering his nose or mouth, defeating the purpose of wearing one. He continues speaking without a mask at 1:17, and by 1:21 the mask is below his chin. At 1:38, the mask is back over his chin, but not his mouth. At 1:49, he appears to touch his face again.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.