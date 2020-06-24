Pew Research: Only 1-in-6 Protesters Are Black, 46 Percent Are White

Only about one-in-six protesters over the last month are black Americans, while the plurality are white, according to Pew Research Center analysis.

Though recent protests and riots have been centered around racial tensions with law enforcement, only 17 percent of protesters have been black, while 46 percent are white, 22 percent are Hispanic, and eight percent are Asian, the analysis shows.

The data reveals that black Americans are not the largest minority group represented in the protests.

The protesters are overwhelmingly Democrats as well. Almost four-in-five of the protesters said they are Democrats or Democrat-leaning voters. Less than 17 percent of the protesters said they are Republicans.

Protests in Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; and New York City, New York have been dominated by Antifa members and Black Lives Matter activists. In one recent incident, a white woman can be seen yelling and shouting at two black police officers.

White woman yelling at black officers. pic.twitter.com/dEdfTf0Dgw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.