Donald Trump: Republicans Must Get Tougher with ‘Terrorist’ Leftist Mobs

President Donald Trump reacted sharply on Thursday to the ongoing mobs that were rioting, looting, and vandalizing property in some of America’s major cities.

“These people are vandals, they’re agitators, they’re terrorists, in a sense,” Trump said.

The president commented on the rioting during a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday in response to a question from a Wisconsin resident who questioned the president on the latest round of violence in their state.

State Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, was allegedly beaten Wednesday night by a group of violent protesters when he took a video of them.

“The person that they beat up was a Democrat who happened to be gay. And he was probably there rooting him on or something,” Trump said, referring to Carpenter.

He said that Carpenter, a Democrat, probably supported the protesters.

“Democrats think it’s wonderful that they’re destroying our country. It’s a very sick thing that’s going on,” he said.

The president also warned Republicans that they had to get tougher with the mobs.

“Republicans have to get tougher, and I’m telling them all the time, because they’re sitting back. They want to be politically correct. They think it’s terrible to say something bad,” he said.

Trump said he would continue to escalate the use of force against the mobs taking to the streets, comparing unrest to the rise of socialism in countries like Venezuela.

“You can’t be politically correct anymore, because we’re really fighting something that’s very dangerous,” he said.