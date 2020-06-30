Connecticut GOP Calls on ‘Democratic Party’ to Change Name: ‘Years of Racial Oppression’

The Connecticut GOP called upon the “Democratic Party” to change its name Monday, issuing a resolution that asserts Democrats must address “the hundreds of years of racial oppression, violence, and multiple violations of human rights” associated with their party.

“We believe it is vital that every citizen know the truth about the so-called party of inclusion and acceptance,” said the state GOP Chairman J.R. Romano in a press release.

He continued:

If we are to hold Christopher Columbus accountable over 500 years after the fact, it is our duty and moral obligation to hold the Democratic Party accountable. As recently as 1977, Joe Biden sought the support of segregationists. Biden has publicly stated that ‘you ain’t black’ unless you support the Democratic Nominee. Statements like this bring back the ugly imaginary of political cartoons like ‘Of Course He wants to vote Democrat Ticket.’”

The resolution states Connecticut Republicans “deem it necessary that the Democratic Party change its name due to the Party’s long tragic legacy denying Americans basic human rights,” including:

Democrats blocked the first attempt to ratify the 13th Amendment in 1863

Democrats unanimously voted against the 14th Amendment giving former slaves citizenship

Democrats unanimously voted against the 15th Amendment giving former slaves the right to vote

Democrats instituted Jim Crow laws across Democrat led states, preventing African Americans the right to vote.

Democrats held the longest filibuster in U.S Senate history to block the civil rights act 1957

The Christopher Columbus statue that’s been in Hartford for 94 years, is being removed by crews right now. pic.twitter.com/awtCfhgUEu — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) June 29, 2020

“Democratic Parties around the country have been stripping buildings, monuments, and pictures from government halls, yet the atrocities rest with the Democratic Party as a whole,” Romano said. “To kill the serpent you need to strike at the head.”