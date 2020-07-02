Iowa GOP Overtakes Democrats in Voter Registration

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Wednesday that Iowa Republicans have surpassed Democrats in active voter registration, which could have significant implications for Iowa’s presidential, senatorial, and congressional races.

In a Wednesday tweet, Pate stated the total of Republican registered voters in the state stood at 681,789, just ahead of the number of Democrats with 681,148. There were 627,444 unaffiliated voters, making a total of 2,003,793.

Here are Iowa's new statewide active voter registration totals:

Republicans: 681,789

Democrats: 681,148

No Party: 627,444

TOTAL: 2,003,793

And here's the breakdown by congressional district: #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/OKQuro6PPv — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) July 1, 2020

Jeff Kaufmann, the chairman of the Iowa GOP, said in a statement on Wednesday that the Iowa Republican Party has only continued to increase its grassroots network across the state:

With enthusiasm on our side, Republicans will only continue to increase our voter registration advantage in the coming months. This is why ground games are important. While Sleepy Joe and the Democrats picked up and left this state immediately after the caucuses, the Trump campaign has been on the ground since last fall, speaking with Iowans and getting them registered to vote. In fact, they have already made one million voter contacts. There’s no doubt we are in a good position to keep Iowa red in November.

The Iowa GOP noted in a release that after the 2020 Iowa caucuses, Democrats only held a 15,000 voter registration advantage.

Iowa Republicans lead Democrats in total voter registration; however, Democrats lead Republicans across Iowa’s first, second, and third congressional districts. Reps. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) and Cindy Axne (D-IA) represent Iowa’s first and third congressional districts, both of whom unseated their incumbent Republican and helped give Democrats the House majority. Republicans will have to increase their voter registration to help unseat the swing district Democrats.

Republicans’ total voter registration advantage could help Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) defeat her Democrat challenger Theresa Greenfield in 2020.

President Donald Trump won Iowa’s first, second, and third congressional districts during the 2016 presidential election. A strong showing for Trump in Iowa during the 2020 elections could help Republicans unseat those swing district Democrats.

Kaufmann said during a press conference in June that he feels “very confident” about Trump and Ernst’s ability to win Iowa.

“I’ve got to tell you; I feel good where we’re at,” Kaufmann said.