Christian evangelist Franklin Graham reminded protesters in an Independence Day message posted on Saturday that the American flag has been defended by Americans of “all races,” emphasizing that it represents “the UNITED States of America, not the divided states of America.”

“Happy Independence Day! I thank God for the men and women who laid down their lives for this flag and the freedoms that it represents,” Rev. Graham wrote, delivering a message specifically to protesters.

“For those who kneel in protest to the American flag, I would remind them that this flag has been defended by Americans of all races—and it represents the UNITED States of America, not the divided states of America,” he said. “And may God continue to bless this flag and the nation it represents.”

Happy Independence Day! I thank God for the men and women who laid down their lives for this flag and the freedoms that… Posted by Franklin Graham on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Graham’s message comes as left-wing demonstrators — from Black Lives Matter activists to members of Antifa — sow seeds of civil unrest and encourage activists to protest the “system,” which they claim is built upon oppression.

President Trump spoke to the far-left’s concerted effort to divide the country during Friday’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore.

“Our founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights, given us by our Creator in Heaven, and that which God has given us, we will allow no one ever to take away ever,” the president said, highlighting the left’s “merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.”

“They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive, but no, the American people are strong and proud and they will not allow our country and all of its values, history, and culture to be taken from them,” he continued, laying out the reality of cancel culture, one of their “political weapons.”

“The radical view of American history is a web of lies, all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition,” Trump said.

“We will state the truth in full without apology,” he said later in the speech. “We declare that the United States of America is the most just and exceptional nation ever to exist on earth”:

We are proud of the fact that our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and we understand that these values have dramatically advanced the cause of peace and justice throughout the world. We know that the American family is the bedrock of American life. We recognize the solemn right and moral duty of every nation to secure its borders and we are building the wall. We remember that governments exist to protect the safety and happiness of their own people. A nation must care for its own citizens first. We must take care of America first. It’s time.

“We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion and creed,” the president said. “Every child of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God.”